Bitcoin’s Support Holds Strong as Ethereum Faces Bearish Pressure

As of January 17, 2026, the cryptocurrency market is navigating pivotal levels, with Bitcoin maintaining a crucial support zone, Ethereum experiencing bearish divergence, and Uniswap witnessing diverging trends between whale accumulation and retail caution. Market analysts are closely watching how these dynamics unfold in the coming week.

Bitcoin Bulls Eye $100K as Key Support Holds

Bitcoin, currently above its critical $94,630 support, has shown resilience despite recent volatility. The cryptocurrency continues to attract buyers, with market analyst Michaël van de Poppe suggesting a possible rally towards $100,000 if the current support zone holds. The $95,820 level is now seen as a key resistance point. If Bitcoin breaks through, it could pave the way for a further rise towards $97,960 and $107,500, the latter representing a major inflection point for future price action.

However, a decline below $93,347 or $82,477 could signal a deeper correction, with support seen in the $74,496 to $71,237 range. The stablecoin market’s near-record liquidity points to a potential influx of capital into Bitcoin, adding fuel to the bullish narrative. Institutional interest, especially in spot ETFs, continues to rise, suggesting that major players could drive Bitcoin’s next major move in the near future.

Ethereum Faces Whale Selling Amid Diverging Trends

Ethereum, on the other hand, is encountering significant headwinds. Despite breaking out from a bullish triangle pattern on January 17, 2026, Ethereum has struggled with a bearish divergence that has lasted for nearly three weeks. The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator reveals that while Ethereum prices have risen, capital has quietly been flowing out, a troubling sign for the sustainability of the recent rally.

On-chain data shows that Ethereum whales—wallets holding between 100,000 and 1 million ETH—sold over 230,000 ETH in the week leading up to January 17, amounting to approximately $760 million. This significant outflow is raising concerns about the token’s ability to maintain its current price trajectory. Ethereum is trading near $3,309, just above the $3,287 support level. A failure to hold this support could lead to further downside, with potential targets at $3,131 and even below $3,000 if the breakout is confirmed as a fakeout.

However, if Ethereum can stabilize and whale selling subsides, the price could rebound towards the $3,441 to $3,802 range, offering some hope for the bulls. But the ongoing bearish divergence and whale activity suggest that caution is warranted for ETH holders in the short term.

Uniswap’s Whale Accumulation Signals Potential Upside

Meanwhile, Uniswap’s price has fallen from $6.43 to $5.3 in the first two weeks of 2026, a 17.4% decline, dragging its market cap to $3.38 billion. Despite this slump, the top 100 UNI holders have been steadily accumulating tokens, with 12.41 million UNI tokens added over the past eight weeks. This pattern suggests that large investors see potential in Uniswap, even as retail sentiment remains subdued.

Uniswap has been consolidating between $6.43 and $4.83 for nearly two months, with the $5 support level acting as a psychological barrier. A break below the ascending trendline dating back to June 2023 could lead to further declines, possibly pushing the price below $4. However, if whale accumulation continues, a rebound toward the $6.3 resistance could offer a brighter outlook for holders.

Overall, market sentiment remains cautiously optimistic, though technical indicators and whale activity suggest that traders should stay vigilant. Bitcoin’s strength above key support levels and growing institutional interest provide some optimism, while Ethereum and Uniswap highlight the importance of monitoring larger players’ actions in the coming days. With stablecoin liquidity at near-record highs, major moves could be just around the corner.