Business Activity in the Eurozone Is Influenced by Supply Pressures.

Despite a minor softening in August due to supply concerns, business activity in the eurozone is lingering near a 15-year high, according to a highly monitored poll released on Monday by IHS Markit.

In August, the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) Composite reading, which measures corporate optimism, fell to 59.5, just below the robust 60.2 figure reported in July. A number greater than 50 denotes progress.

In contrast, the PMI for the United Kingdom — a former EU member that never joined the eurozone – fell to a six-month low of 55.3 in August, down from 59.2 a month earlier.

The minor drop in activity across the eurozone was explained in part by business concerns about the effects of the Delta strain of the coronavirus, but more importantly by demand outstripping supply as the 19-nation eurozone bounced back strongly.

“Supply chain delays continue to cause havoc,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

He claimed that the combination of rising demand and supply issues was driving up costs, resulting in “another near-record increase in average selling prices for products and services.”

While this may add to inflation fears, Williamson believes that “inflationary forces may have peaked for the time being.”

For the first time since the epidemic, the service sector’s growth has surpassed that of manufacturing, according to the poll. The rate of job creation had reached a 21-year high.

IHS Markit stated, “The continuous upturn in demand and increased prospects due to rising immunization rates have led to exuberant optimism for the year ahead.”

Germany led the eurozone countries in the study, despite more severe supply limitations in its important manufacturing sector.

France, on the other hand, was not doing so well. Factory output growth slowed to the worst rate since February, according to the PMI Composite measure, which showed further cooling from a June high.

Oxford Economics, a research organization, said that while there had been some stabilization following a rise in growth, there was still “very high” uncertainty about eurozone corporate activity going forward.

“The biggest threats to the economic recovery remain to be the possible spread of more severe virus strains and the extension of supply chain issues,” it stated.

The eurozone economy returned by a healthy two percent in the second quarter, according to official figures released at the end of July.

The sharp drop in Britain’s PMI survey, according to IHS Markit, pointed to a poorer rebound in August in that country, which had had a 4.8 percent increase in economic growth in the second quarter.

Wages are rising due to a tight labor market and "severe shortages of raw materials and.