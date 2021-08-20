Burkina Faso is mourning once more after a jihadist massacre.

Burkina Faso, a poor Sahel country, was once again plunged into sadness on Thursday, as the death toll from suspected jihadists the day before grew from 49 to 80, including 65 civilians.

An AFP journalist witnessed the national flag being lowered to half-mast for three days of mourning at the parliament, president, and government offices in Ouagadougou, as the severe casualties renewed worries about the country’s military forces.

Several television and radio stations modified their programming to include songs honoring the military and security forces.

Although some raised sharp questions about the country’s security crisis, newspapers and internet media used a black edging of grief around their front pages.

“The days have come and gone over the last five years, but the Burkinabe people sees no difference,” claimed Wakatsera, an online publication in Burkina Faso.

“The flags are raised and then nearly immediately lowered to half-mast to mourn new victims, civilians and/or servicemen, killed in attacks by armed individuals who are almost never identified,” it stated.

“The grief will endure 72 hours this time. “How about the next day?”

For the past six years, the landlocked country has been hammered by Islamist attacks from neighboring Mali, the epicenter of a deadly insurgency that began in 2012 and has since spread to Niger.

Thousands of military and civilians have killed in the three nations, and more than two million people have left their homes, according to UN data.

More than 1,500 people have died and 1.3 million people have been displaced in Burkina Faso alone.

According to communications minister and government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura, 65 civilians and 15 gendarmes were murdered in the attack on Wednesday in the town of Gorgadji in Burkina Faso’s Sahel region.

The place is in the so-called three-border area, where the three countries’ borders intersect – and where Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State are active.

According to the government, security personnel killed 58 “terrorists” and the others fled, with the government expressing its “congratulations to the defence and security forces” for the action on Thursday.

It was the country’s third significant attack on troops in the last two weeks, highlighting the country’s under-equipped and under-trained military forces in the face of a highly mobile foe.

More than 90 people have killed in attacks in the north and northeast of the country since the beginning of August.

In the northeast village of Solhan, gunmen slaughtered at least 132 people, including children, over the course of one night on June 4. It belonged to Burkina Faso. Brief News from Washington Newsday.