Burger King Attacks McDonald’s BTS, Saweetie, and Travis Scott Meals With Nelly and Lil Huddy.

Burger King is going head-to-head with McDonald’s with a series of celebrity-themed combo meals dubbed “Keep It Real Meals.”

The meals are being served while the burger business removes 120 artificial substances from its menu across the country. Burger King made a goal in 2020 to remove artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives from every burger and chicken meal it sells, whenever possible.

To demonstrate its devotion, the restaurant chain is launching a line of combination meals endorsed by celebrities who use their true identities.

The Burger King meals boast a star-studded lineup that includes rapper and songwriter Nelly, singer and TikTok sensation Lil Huddy, and Brazilian singer Anitta, similar to the McDonald’s celebrity-endorsed combo meals.

However, Nelly’s meal, which includes a Whopper topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo, and ketchup, a small fry, and a small Sprite, will be sold under his true name Cornell Haynes Jr.

The Chase Hudson combo, named after Lil Huddy’s real name, will include a hand-breaded Spicy Ch’King with cheese, four-piece mozzarella sticks, and a 16-ounce chocolate shake.

The Larissa Machado with an Impossible Whopper, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, tiny fry, and small Sprite will be the Anitta meal.

Ellie Doty, Burger King North America’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement, “We recognize our guests’ expectations are shifting, and they want to make decisions they can feel good about.”

“By eliminating these 120 components from our menu, we provide diners with a simple option: excellent meals produced with high-quality ingredients. We’re convinced that our continued dedication to real food will not only give guests with the meals they want, but will also establish a benchmark for the industry as a whole,” she continued.

Starting on Sunday, the meals will be offered at participating Burger King outlets across the country. They are available for $6 to Royal Perks members.

McDonald’s has included rapper Travis Scott, reggaeton artist J Balvin, K-pop band BTS, and hip-hop singer Saweetie in celebrity dinners. In 1992, it hosted a celebrity dinner with Michael Jordan, the former Chicago Bulls basketball player.