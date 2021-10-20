Burberry names Versace Boss as its next CEO.

Burberry has named Jonathan Akeroyd, the CEO of Italian fashion rival Versace, as its next CEO, the British fashion giant revealed on Wednesday.

Burberry announced in a statement that the 54-year-old British fashion veteran will take over on April 1 next year, after a five-year spell at Versace.

He will succeed Marco Gobbetti, who will leave at the end of the year to lead fashion house Salvatore Ferragamo in his homeland of Italy.

“I’ve always appreciated Burberry’s status as the most iconic British luxury brand,” Akeroyd stated.

“I’m excited to return to London, where I began my career in the luxury business, to join a great team with big plans for the future and a solid foundation on which to build.”

Prior to joining Versace, Akeroyd led the luxury British brand Alexander McQueen through a successful recovery from 2004 to 2016.

He has also worked in key fashion positions at Harrods, a high-end London department store.

Burberry chair Gerry Murphy stated, “Jonathan is a seasoned leader with a solid track record in establishing global premium fashion companies and driving profitable growth.”

“He shares our values and passion to expand on Burberry’s unique British creative legacy, and his profound luxury and fashion industry expertise will be critical in furthering Burberry’s next chapter of evolution,” said Burberry CEO Christopher Bailey.

Capri Holdings, which owns Versace as well as Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo, said it would start looking for Akeroyd’s replacement right once.

Under Gobbetti’s leadership, Burberry, known for its handbags and trenchcoats, has seen a turnaround in its fortunes.

Early this year, sales in the Americas and Asia-Pacific areas rebounded to pre-pandemic levels.

Burberry’s stock rose 0.3 percent in late morning trading on London’s rising benchmark FTSE 100 index as a result of Wednesday’s news.

“Marco Gobbetti’s departure leaves huge shoes to fill at Burberry, and given his experience, Jonathan Akeroyd should be able to fill them with style,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter.

“He has a strong track record of establishing global brands, as evidenced by his successful time at Versace.”