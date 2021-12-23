Bunk Beds are being recalled due to the risk of strangulation and entrapment; one child has died as a result.

The concern with Angel Line Bunk Beds with Angled Ladders is that the metal hook that secures the ladder to the top bunk can detach or slide away from the bed frame when the bed is lifted, according to a recall notice posted on the CPSC website.

A gap of more than 3.5 inches exists between the bed frame and the ladder as a result of this problem, providing strangulation and entrapment risks. According to the corporation, it is also a “violation of the federal requirement for bunk beds.”

In May 2018, a 2-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio, was found lifeless in the bunk bed’s ladder gap and died.

The Fremon Twin over Twin Bunk Bed with model numbers 71210-21, 71210-49, and 71210-67, the Creston Twin over Twin Bunk Bed with model numbers 71230-21, 71230-49, and 71230-75, and the Brandon Twin over Full Bunk Bed with model numbers 71420-21 and 71420-75 are all included in the recall.

The model numbers can be found on a label on the top bunk’s headboard or footboard. Both the CPSC and the company websites provide photos of the damaged bunk beds. From March 2016 to June 2021, they were available for purchase on numerous websites.

Anyone who has purchased any of the recalled goods should cease using them immediately. They should also keep any children away from the beds and contact the manufacturer for a free repair kit.

The firm stated, “We urge that you stop using the device until you install the strengthening brackets.” “To avoid any damage, Angel Line will deliver the CPSC-approved strengthening brackets so you may continue to use your bunk bed.” Customers can fill out a form on the company’s website with the item’s model number and production date. The corporation will “at no charge” provide the appropriate reinforcement brackets to their dwellings. Bunk bed security is important. According to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital, half of all bunk bed-related injuries occur in children under the age of six.

To ensure bunk bed safety, take precautions such as using the proper mattress size and ensuring that the mattress foundation is sturdy. Children under the age of six are considered “too young.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.