Bulgaria’s protest parties are gaining ground as voters punish the center-right for corruption.

Exit polls in Bulgaria’s second general election in three months reveal that voters fed up with chronic corruption have punished three-time Prime Minister Boyko Borisov’s party, abandoning it in favor of a new anti-establishment party led by singer-turned-politician Slavi Trifonov.

According to recent polls, Trifonov’s There is Such a People (ITN) party, which was created just last year, was just ahead of Borisov’s GERB.

However, despite winning between 21 and 24 percent of the vote in a low-turnout election, both parties will fall short of a functional majority in a parliament that is highly split.

As a result, several elections may be needed to form a stable administration through coalitions and alliances with minor parties.

“A spiral of elections might produce a monster out of parliament – such parties and their unfathomable combinations that we would all regret, but by then it will be too late,” said Antony Todorov, a lecturer at New Bulgarian University.

After failing to secure a decisive majority in April, GERB was unable to identify parties willing to govern with it, owing to significant anti-corruption protests in the summer of 2020.

Borisov, a 62-year-old former bodyguard with a black belt in karate, has now been dealt a series of new blows following admissions by the interim government regarding terrible governance and charges of corruption while he was in office.

On top of that, the United States imposed extraordinary sanctions on Bulgarian oligarchs who, according to Borisov’s detractors, were favored while he was in charge of the European Union’s poorest and most graft-ridden member.

If Sunday’s exit polls are accurate, GERB will have lost even more ground than the 26% it received in April.

Right-wing Democratic Bulgaria and left-leaning Stand Up! are two more parties that developed from the anti-corruption protests. Exit polls showed Mafia Out with 13 percent and Mafia Out with 5%, respectively.

Trifonov’s ITN has previously stated that it will not work with either GERB, the opposition Socialists, or the MRF, the Turkish minority party.

Instead, it wants to rely on Democratic Bulgaria and Stand Up! for assistance. Out with the Mafia.

According to political analyst Daniel Smilov, polls indicate that the 240-seat house would include “around 110-115 legislators from protest parties, which will make government formation very difficult.”

Trifonov is not seeking for prime minister and has stated that he will not serve in that capacity.

"It's time to finish what we started and completely alter the governance model," added Trifonov.