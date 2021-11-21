Bulgaria’s Presidential Runoff Is Seen As An Anti-Corruption Test

Bulgarians voted for their president on Sunday, a primarily ceremonial job that the current occupant has altered and placed at the center of the fight against corruption in the European Union’s poorest country.

After neither candidate could obtain an outright majority, incumbent President Rumen Radev faced off against scholar Anastas Gerdjikov, who was the frontrunner with 49 percent of the vote in the first round last weekend.

While Radev, a former fighter pilot, is Bulgaria’s most popular politician, the country is divided by squabbling political groups that have failed to create the stable administration needed to combat deep-seated corruption and the spreading coronavirus pandemic.

“Everything seems to be going wrong. For my children, grandchildren, and past students, I want that to change “Dobrinka Nakova, a retired teacher, told AFP she was out voting in Sofia.

Radev said he wants to continue his “transformation” campaign after the election on Sunday.

“Let us take control of our own destiny rather than allowing others to sabotage our future,” he urged.

Antoniy Todorov, a political science professor at New Bulgarian University, described the election as “a struggle between two visions” in the eastern European country.

It’s a choice between “soft tolerance of pervasive corruption and forceful resistance to a paradigm of governance that utilizes public power for private gain,” as Todorov put it in a recent blog post.

After a new anti-graft party gained a surprise success in the country’s third general election this year, a clear victory for Radev, 58, might usher in a period of political stability.

We Continue the Change, the party’s name, now seeks to form a coalition with other parties to overcome a six-month political impasse that has dragged out the country’s greatest political crisis since the fall of communism three decades ago.

While Gerdjikov, who is also 58, received only 23% of the vote in the first round, the University of Sofia rector is sponsored by Boyko Borisov’s GERB party, which came in second place in the general election.

Gerdjikov was also expected to have substantial support from the country’s large Turkish minority, which accounts for around 9% of the population of seven million people.

Analysts also believe that voter apathy will make Radev’s win more difficult, given he ran as an independent after being backed by the Socialists for his first five-year term.

Only 40% of those eligible voted in the first round, and the electoral commission reported that only 24% had voted by 1400 GMT on Sunday, a dramatic drop from. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.