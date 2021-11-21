Bulgaria’s president wins re-election with a comfortable margin.

On Sunday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, a popular anti-corruption figure in the European Union’s poorest country, won re-election with a comfortable margin.

“Bulgaria is breaking the impasse,” the veteran fighter pilot declared after pollsters projected his vote share at 66 percent.

Bulgarians voted “for change,” the 58-year-old added, “for a break from corruption, looting, and anarchy, for a purge of the mafia from power.”

With 32 percent of the vote, challenger Anastas Guerdjikov quickly conceded defeat, claiming that “the entire state machinery worked for the current president.”

The presidency was primarily ceremonial until Radev took office in 2016, but he altered it, putting it at the center of the fight against corruption.

“Let us take our fate into our own hands, not let others damage our future,” Radev said after casting his vote earlier Sunday.

The vote on Sunday was a run-off after Radev just lost out on an outright victory in the first round last Saturday, when he received 49 percent of the vote.

Gerdjikov, who is also 58, received 23% of the vote.

Radev is Bulgaria’s most popular politician, yet the country is divided by political groups. They have failed to provide the stable administration required to combat deep-seated corruption and the spreading coronavirus outbreak.

“Everything is going wrong,” says the narrator. “I want that to change for my children, grandchildren, and past students,” Dobrinka Nakova, a retired teacher from Sofia, told AFP while voting.

Antoniy Todorov, a political science professor at New Bulgarian University, described the election as “a struggle between two visions” in the eastern European country.

In a recent blog article, he described the conflict as one between “soft tolerance of endemic corruption and hard resistance to a paradigm of administration that leverages public power for private ends.”

After a new anti-corruption party earned a surprising victory in the country’s third general election this year, Radev’s victory might usher in a period of political stability.

We Continue the Change is looking for coalition partners to break the six-month political impasse that has dragged out the country’s greatest political crisis since communism ended three decades ago.

Gerdjikov, who is also 58 years old, was sponsored by Boyko Borisov’s GERB party, which came in second place in the national elections.

Many have praised Radev for excluding Borisov, while others have criticized him of going too far.

In a television interview, analyst Antony Galabov said that his landslide victory may aggravate the "concentration of power."