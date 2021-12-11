Bulgaria’s Designated Prime Minister Announces Graft-Fighting Government

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister-designate, Kiril Petkov, whose new anti-graft party won general elections last month, said on Saturday that he intended to enter office as the head of a four-party coalition on Monday, putting an end to months of political gridlock in the EU’s poorest country.

Petkov, a Harvard graduate and former entrepreneur, said he would “not waste a minute” in having his government approved by parliament when he announced his cabinet.

“I hope that this government will become a reality as soon as Monday and will remain so for the next four years,” Petkov said as he announced his ministerial picks, which featured a number of younger professionals with international experience or from business circles.

Two elections in April and July resulted in disjointed legislatures that were unable to form a cabinet.

On November 14, disgruntled voters backed Petkov’s newly formed anti-graft party We Continue the Change (PP) in a third vote, drawn by its program of “zero tolerance for corruption.”

The new government will end 10 years of rule by the centre-right GERB party of ex-Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who is known as a “tough guy.”

He had faced major anti-corruption protests in 2020 as a big former firefighter and bodyguard with a karate black belt.

Petkov and Assen Vassilev, a 44-year-old Harvard graduate and former entrepreneur, have received plaudits for their decisive efforts as interim ministers of economy and finance in restoring transparency and eradicating corruption.

And voters rewarded them for co-founding the PP in September, with pundits hailing a new, more transparent, consensus-based political style.

The two reached a difficult 140-page coalition agreement late Friday with four diametrically opposed partners — the Socialist BSP, the anti-establishment ITN formation of showman Slavi Trifonov, and the right-wing DB alliance — securing a majority of 134 legislators in the 240-seat parliament.

Observers applauded the agreement, which will bring together ministers from all four major parties, many of whom hold opposing viewpoints.

“We’ve already stated the tasks and policies in the coalition agreement, and we’ll be looking for ministers to be productive…. The coalition government’s durability will be determined by how successfully each of these ministers performs their duties “On Saturday, the charming Petkov told media.

“The proposal of Kiril Petkov, a bringer of optimism for Bulgarians,” analyst Dimitar Ganev said, “arrives at a favorable time because no party is interested in new elections.”

Petkov, a father of three daughters who is known as John Travolta because of his similarity to the star, has a personal popularity rating of.