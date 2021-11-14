Bulgarians go to the polls for the third time while Covid’s death toll rises.

Bulgarians will vote for the third time this year on Sunday, but there is little hope that the current general election will result in a stable administration capable of combating the country’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

Massive anti-graft rallies last year resulted in a dip in popularity for conservative Bokyo Borisov, who previously led the poor Balkan country, which has the lowest Covid vaccination rate in the EU and one of the highest pandemic death rates in the world.

“I hope the elections this time go well so that we may have a new government and a better life,” Stanka Lenkova, a 73-year-old pensioner, told AFP at a polling booth on the outskirts of Sofia.