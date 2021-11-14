Bulgaria holds its third general election in a year after being ravaged by the Covid virus.

Bulgarians vote for the third time this year on Sunday, with little expectation that the current general election will result in a stable government to combat the country’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

“We all need to vote, but I’m afraid it will be in vain… I’m not holding out much hope, “Milena Stoyanova, 62, told AFP on the eve of the election that the mood was bleak.

While many people have stated that they will not vote, Petar Angelov, a 35-year-old financial expert, has stated that he will “certainly vote… for change” and “a brighter future.”

Two earlier elections in April and July had resulted in disjointed legislatures.