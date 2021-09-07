Bulgari is the victim of a ten-million-euro jewel heist in Paris.

According to AFP, a group of robbers assaulted the Bulgari shop in Paris’ Place Vendome on Tuesday, stealing roughly 10 million euros ($12 million) in jewelry after leading police on a high-speed chase in which two of the suspects were apprehended.

According to a police source, the attack on the luxury store in the center of the French city occurred at midday, and authorities arrived on the scene shortly after.

The suspects fled in a grey BMW and two scooters, with one being apprehended when police shot him in the leg.

The BMW was later abandoned, and another suspect was discovered hiding in a car park near the Louvre museum and Notre-Dame cathedral in the crowded Les Halles shopping center.

“Paris police reacted quickly after a jewelry store robbery at Place Vendome. Two individuals have been apprehended, according to the Paris police on Twitter.

According to a source close to the investigation, the criminals stole 10 million euros worth of diamonds from Bulgari, the renowned Italian jeweller that is part of the French luxury giant LVMH.

It was the latest in a string of jewelry robberies in Paris this summer.

A man stole two million euros in jewels from a Chaumet boutique on July 27 before fleeing on an electric scooter. The next day, he and an accomplice were apprehended, and the majority of the items were recovered.

Three days later, two individuals armed with an electric shock gun and tear gas raided a Dinh Van store, taking approximately 400,000 euros worth of goods.

alh-edy/js/har