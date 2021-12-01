Bula! Fiji Reopens Its Borders To Tourists, Bringing Joy.

Ecstatic vacationers were welcomed back to Fiji on Wednesday by grass-skirted traditional dancers, as the South Pacific nation opened its borders to international travelers for the first time since the pandemic began.

At 11.40 a.m. (2340 Tuesday GMT), Fiji Airways flight FJ914 from Sydney landed at Nadi airport, ending 615 days of international isolation for the tourism-dependent economy.

Two fire engines queued up and aimed their hoses in the air as the plane taxied down the runway, saluting it with water.

Face masks covered the bright faces of passengers passing through the terminal, some of whom were carrying surfboards, while yells of “bula” (hello) and Indigenous songs of celebration reverberated throughout the structure.

“Ever since we heard Fiji was opening for its inaugural flight, we decided to just head here,” said Australian couple Matthew Brickwood and Danielle Connelly, who were the first of the 200-plus passengers to clear customs.

Andre Viljoen, the chief executive of Fiji Airways, described the event as “momentous” after a difficult 20 months for the tropical bucket-list destination, where tourism accounts for approximately 40% of the economy.

“The reopening of the international border would rekindle Fiji’s economy,” he told reporters.

The new development of the Omicron version has not discouraged travellers, according to Viljoen, who stated strong health procedures were in place to limit Covid-19.

He said, “Flights are coming in at full capacity.”

Fiji has imposed limits on arrivals from southern Africa, but not on “travel partner” countries, whose people can now enjoy a tropical vacation in the Pacific paradise.

New Zealand, the United States, and France are among them, as are countries where Omicron has been discovered, such as Japan, Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Resorts on the two main islands of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu are preparing for an influx of foreign visitors, according to Tourism Fiji chief executive Brent Hill.

“For the next few of months, we’ve noted roughly 75,000 bookings, which is excellent,” he said.

“We recognize that our work is only beginning, and we anticipate seeing more tourists in 2022.”

Prior to departure, foreign visitors must be fully vaccinated and Covid-19-negative, as well as provide a 14-day travel history to guarantee they have not visited virus hotspots.

They must stay in designated zones once they arrive in Fiji, where all contacts, from hotel personnel to tour operators, will be double-jabbed.

Fiji was able to eradicate Covid-19 for a year before a devastating second wave of the Delta strain killed over 700 people earlier this year.