Brussels Prepares for a Battle Over Emissions Reductions

On Wednesday, the European Commission will release a massive package of new green legislation aimed at accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy.

A dozen law papers – which have already been attacked by political interests, business lobbies, and environmentalists – will aim to reduce emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared to 1990 levels.

There are eye-catching pledges hidden behind the “Green Deal” and “Fit for 55” phrases, such as the expected decision to restrict the sale of new petrol-powered cars from 2035.

Perhaps more importantly, the Commission will work to overhaul the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), which is a carbon market where companies trade pollution quotas.

Even if industry and several EU member states more reliant on coal-fired power push back against the attempt, environmentalists will criticize the legislation as not going far enough.

Power plants, steel plants, cement plants, chemicals plants, and commercial aviation are all covered by the ETS cap and trade system, which accounts for roughly 40% of European greenhouse gas emissions.

The package announced on Wednesday would expand this by creating a parallel market for shipping, road transport, and building.

The commission’s plan also includes a so-called “carbon tax” that would be levied at the EU’s external border to deter companies from relocating polluting factories to less rigorous jurisdictions or favoring cheaper products from other nations.

The tax would see prices “adjusted” at the border, with corporations importing goods into the EU required to purchase permits based on EU carbon pricing, a move that is sure to irritate big EU trading partners like China and India.

Pollution quotas, which are presently freely distributed to EU-based producers to help them compete with cheaper, less-regulated imports, will be phased out to appease them.

The border tax is unlikely to be profitable for Brussels; the 14 billion euros it could raise yearly is a drop in the bucket compared to the cost of transitioning to a low-carbon society.

However, according to liberal MEP Pascal Canfin, chairman of the European Parliament’s environment committee, the notion opens up “new area” for parliamentarians to explore in search of stricter measures.

On the right, conservative MEPs from the influential EPP group will fight to keep the free carbon quotas that EU steel and aluminum companies think are required.

Green MEPs and environmental organisations, on the other hand, consider the envisaged transition as a betrayal and demand that the free quotas be abolished immediately and a carbon price be established.

