Brussels has demanded that Volkswagen compensate all ‘Dieselgate’ customers in the EU.

Brussels demanded on Tuesday that Volkswagen compensate all European consumers harmed by the “Dieselgate” incident, in which the company tampered with vehicle emissions to deceive pollution tests.

VW “is not willing to collaborate with consumer organizations to find acceptable solutions for customers,” said EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders in a statement, stressing that it has only paid out to German and US buyers of its vehicles thus far.

Reynders stated, “All consumers must be paid.”

In an interview with AFP, Reynders accused VW of acting in “bad faith” by attempting to keep European consumers outside of Germany from receiving compensation by delaying legal proceedings.

“I believe it is our responsibility to inform European customers if a corporation has opted to drag out the clock in order to avoid paying compensation despite mounting convictions,” he said.

In connection with the incident, the German automaker has already paid out damages, reimbursements, and legal expenses totaling roughly 32 billion euros ($37 billion).

The majority of the funds were disbursed in the United States, where the subject was extensively pursued by courts and authorities.

The business has agreed to reimburse 235,000 automobile owners in Germany 750 million euros.

However, it is defending hundreds of individual and collective claims filed in courts across the globe, including in EU nations, which, if successful, would considerably increase its financial exposure.

VW announced in July that it had won 95 percent of the lawsuits brought against it, after an Italian court ordered the corporation to pay a settlement of more than 200 million euros to 63,000 Italian customers.

When it was revealed in 2015 that Volkswagen had installed devices in 11 million diesel vehicles globally to mislead pollution tests by dramatically decreasing nitrogen oxide emissions under particular conditions, the company was plunged into turmoil.

In 2017, the firm acknowledged to the deception and pleaded guilty to fraud in the US.

Other leading European automakers have now been implicated in the tampering scandal, including BMW, Porsche, Daimler, Renault, Peugeot, and Fiat-Chrysler.

Four former Volkswagen executives were on trial in Germany this month on fraud allegations related to “Dieselgate.” Because of his ailing health, former CEO Martin Winterkorn’s trial has been separated into two separate processes that will begin at a later date.

It was the second major criminal trial in the scandal’s aftermath. Another began a year ago and is still ongoing, involving Rupert Stadler, the former CEO of Volkswagen subsidiary Audi. Brief News from Washington Newsday.