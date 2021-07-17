Britney Spears’ legal battle is set to resume in a Los Angeles courtroom.

Britney Spears’ legal struggle resumes in Los Angeles on Wednesday, three weeks after she made headlines by calling for an end to her “abusive” guardianship.

On June 23, Spears gave explosive testimony in which she appealed with a California judge to enable her to dissolve her father’s conservatorship and choose her own lawyer.

Her 20-minute impassioned and nearly breathless monologue piqued global interest in a case that had already sparked a frenetic #FreeBritney movement among her ardent followers, who are set to gather outside court once more on Wednesday.

The singer is not expected to address the court this time, but the Los Angeles County Superior Court website lists at least 10 separate petition hearings and five other things on the schedule.

Many key figures in the complicated and contentious network set up to manage Spears’ affairs have distanced themselves since her testimony last month.

Samuel Ingham, the counsel assigned by the court shortly after her highly public 2007 breakdown – in which the shaven-headed actress attacked a paparazzo’s car at a petrol station – has wanted to resign.

The financial management firm that was supposed to take joint control of Spears’ estate with her father Jamie, who is still in position despite a petition filed last year to have him removed, has also fallen through.

Larry Rudolph, her longtime manager, has also resigned.

Last month, Spears slammed all three men, saying, “My dad and anyone engaged in this conservatorship and my management – who had a significant role in punishing me when I said ‘no’… they should be in jail.”

From chanting fans outside the courtroom to Christina Aguilera and Madonna, her impassioned testimony has drew worldwide sympathy.

Spears testified in court that she was denied the removal of a contraceptive IUD despite her desire for additional children and was forced to take medicine that made her feel “drunk.”

She said that she was forced to conduct shows under penalty of being sued, and that she was not permitted to change in private or use her own car.

“All I want is my life back.” “It’s been 13 years, and enough is enough,” Spears remarked.

The nature of Wednesday’s petitions is unknown to the public.

Spears’ mother, Lynne, submitted a plea earlier this month, requesting that her daughter be allowed to choose her own new lawyer.

