As part of its worldwide anti-corruption system, Britain imposed penalties on five people around the world on Thursday, including the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president.

The UK claimed it had blocked the assets of the five people accused of stealing public monies in Equatorial Guinea, Zimbabwe, Venezuela, and Iraq, as well as imposed travel bans on them.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, “The action we have taken today targets those who have enriched their own coffers at the expense of their citizens.”

“Corruption robs poorer countries of their resources, keeps their people impoverished, and poisons the democratic well,” he stated.

The Foreign Office announced that Vice President Teodorin Obiang, the son of the current president, will be sanctioned for his role in the diversion of state monies into his personal bank accounts.

Obiang allegedly spent $500 million (425 million euros) on a private residence in Paris, luxury cars, and a collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia, including a $275,000 crystal-covered glove used by the singer on his 1987-89 “Bad” tour.

Colombian contractors Alex Nain Saab Moran and Alvaro Enrique Pulido Vargas have been sanctioned for taking advantage of Venezuela’s governmental food and housing programs and delivering items at inflated costs.

The US accuses Saab, who is said to be close to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and holds a Venezuelan diplomatic passport, of being the mastermind of the embezzlement network.

He was arrested during a stopover of his plane in Cape Verde in mid-June 2020, after being charged with money laundering in Miami in July 2019.

His extradition is sought by the US, while his release is sought by Venezuela.

Venezuela’s foreign ministry responded late Thursday with a statement calling London’s sanctions “criminal” and “reflecting the immorality of the British government, which sets itself up as the world’s alleged anti-corruption court.”

The anti-corruption government sanctioned Zimbabwe’s Kudakwashe Regimond Tagwirei for redeeming national treasury bills for ten times their official value.

While serving as governor of Iraq’s northern Nineveh region, Nawfal Hammadi Al-Sultan was accused of misappropriating public monies intended for reconstruction and civilian support.

The measures are the second set of anti-corruption sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom.

They come after penalties imposed in April against 22 people linked to severe corruption cases in Russia, South Africa, South Sudan, and Latin America.