Brian Goldner, the CEO of Hasbro, At the age of 58, he passes away.

On Tuesday, Hasbro revealed that Chief Executive Brian Goldner had died, just two days after the company’s long-time leader had taken medical leave.

Goldner, 58, joined Hasbro in 2000 and is credited with steering the company into new entertainment and digital gaming businesses.

In 2008, he was named CEO, and in 2015, he was named Chairman of the Board. Hasbro’s revenue has increased by more than 35% to $4 billion since 2008.

In a statement announcing Goldner’s death, Edward Philip, lead independent director, remarked, “Brian’s passing is a terrible loss for Hasbro and the globe.”

“Brian was immensely recognized and respected in the business, and his inspiring leadership and passion left an indelible impression on everything and everyone he touched throughout his over twenty years at Hasbro.”

Hasbro revealed Goldner’s medical absence on Sunday, stating that he was still receiving treatment for cancer after being diagnosed in 2014.

Rich Stoddart, a longstanding advertising and marketing executive who was most recently lead independent director, has been selected as Hasbro’s interim CEO.