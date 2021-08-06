Brexit and the Pandemic Threaten to Devastate UK Road Haulage

Major grocery chains in the United Kingdom are providing financial bonuses to lorry drivers as a result of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic, which has left tens of thousands of positions unfilled and store shelves increasingly barren.

Industry fears of a crisis affecting everything from milk to chocolates and tonic water have increased, as have calls for the government to act quickly or face disruptions in the run-up to Christmas.

“It’s a perfect storm,” Rob Hollyman, head of North West Cargo’s haulage division, told AFP in an interview.

His company owns 160 trucks but is having difficulty filling up to 30 driver openings at three facilities in northwest England.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) estimates that there is a nationwide shortage of 100,000 truck drivers – out of a total trucking workforce of 300,000.

North West Cargo, like many other UK hauliers, used to staff their cabs with drivers from eastern Europe. However, the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union and the imposition of onerous new visa regulations precipitated an exodus.

Meanwhile, an estimated 20,000 trainee British drivers are stuck in the pipeline, due to a months-long backlog of licence exams caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

And, like other sectors in the UK, road transport is undergoing a “pingdemic” as a result of many drivers being advised to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 via a government app.

“We have the work, but we don’t have the drivers to do that,” Hollyman complained, adding that he is being undercut by larger operations as a bidding war for new drivers erupts.

“This is a significant issue. This country has a finite amount of drivers, and all that is occurring is that resource is being concentrated in one direction “‘Supermarket chains such as Tesco,’ he stated.

The largest supermarket chain in the United Kingdom has promised a beginning bonus of?1,000 ($1,390, 1,175 euros) to entice new hires to run its heavy goods vans (HGVs).

The John Lewis Partnership, which owns the Waitrose grocery chain, has announced that it will increase HGV driver salaries by up to?5,000 in order to maintain “market competitive rates”

“We’re firefighting right now,” said Shane Brennan, CEO of the Cold Chain Federation, a logistics organisation.

“We’re going to have interruptions on the shelves — we’re resigned to that,” he told The Guardian newspaper.

Due to diminishing driver numbers, Arla Foods UK, the country’s largest dairy supplier, was unable to deliver milk to 600 of 2,400 outlets in late July.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.