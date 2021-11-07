Breakthrough Cases in the Public Eye Vaccine Misinformation Trigger

The problem persists: when a fully vaccinated public person contracts Covid-19, social media platforms are filled with assertions that the vaccines are ineffective.

Famous cases have sparked a cascade of incorrect information online, from White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, US Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and American comedian Chris Rock testing positive to former Secretary of State Colin Powell dying of Covid-19 complications.

Breakthrough instances are expected and do not indicate that the immunizations are ineffective, according to US health officials. However, reports that the vaccines are failing can erode trust and delay uptake efforts, which are increasingly important as younger children become eligible for vaccinations.

“Any time there is a breakthrough case,” Andy Carvin, managing editor at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, said, “those who are highly concerned about the efficacy of vaccines view it as yet another reason to support the skepticism that is already in their mind.”

Psaki revealed on Sunday that she had Covid-19 and attributed her illness’s mildness to the vaccine. However, a Twitter user with over 12,000 followers labeled her as “live proof that the vaccine is ineffective,” one of a number of others who made similar assertions on social media.

Similar allegations arose after the Powell family said in October that the retired four-star general died as a result of Covid-19 problems, despite the fact that he had a kind of cancer that specialists say negates the effectiveness of the shots.

Positive tests for Kavanaugh and Rock earlier this year prompted claims that the shots were ineffective.

According to Devon Greyson, a public health researcher at The University of British Columbia, addressing the issue of misinformation stemming from breakthrough cases is becoming increasingly important because as more people get vaccinated, more cases — including severe ones — will occur in the vaccinated population.

Greyson explained, “Vaccination is a wonderful technology, but it isn’t a magical forcefield.”

Health communicators, according to Yotam Ophir, a health and science misinformation expert at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York, must better set public expectations about the realities of vaccines, both in terms of their benefits and limitations.

Another problem is that “Humans have a proclivity to pay close attention to vivid examples. We don’t really know how to think in terms of figures and statistics; instead, we prefer to think in terms of stories and compelling narratives “he stated

