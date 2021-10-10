Breaking Down Business-to-Business Pricing Strategies in the New Economy.

Executives are constantly assaulted with reports about rising inflation, a phenomena that many of today’s corporate executives have never witnessed directly.

Rather than attempting to forecast macroeconomic trends, B2B leaders would be better served by taking advantage of the current state of flux to implement long-overdue tactical pricing optimization projects with less danger of customer backlash.

Is there inflation or not?

Even if assessed from July 2029 to July 2021, PPI inflation has been undoubtedly strong, averaging over 7% yearly. While most people believe that we aren’t in a price-wage inflation spiral like the 1970s, there are some legitimate concerns. Current inflation, according to one camp of economists, is primarily transitory, essentially an expected and desirable effect of resuming the intricate global supply systems disrupted by COVID-19. When COVID was implemented, producer prices fell by around 10% in Q1 2020 and have been steadily increasing since.

The other set of analysts is concerned about a mix of expansionary monetary measures (the) and potentially unprecedented fiscal stimulus in the shape of multiple infrastructure bills and yet-to-be-spent COVID relief monies. In just 12 months, the Fed’s balance sheet grew from $4 trillion to $8 trillion, more than doubling from its pre-pandemic level. While the Fed expects to tighten policy by the end of 2023, with two interest rate hikes, a lot can happen in the interim.

While both perspectives are valid, corporate financial leaders must be ready for either conclusion and instantly reassess their pricing strategy and techniques. Customers will, undoubtedly, be lot more sensitive to pricing changes in an overall atmosphere of global supply chain alterations. This condition of change serves as an encouragement for astute leaders to take action while the window of opportunity is open.

Price optimization is a must.

One of the most important drivers of bottom-line profitability is pricing, and improving tactical pricing capabilities has a very high return on investment. Pricing is frequently perceived as a static, macro market-driven process that overlooks readily available data with highly relevant information content for tactical pricing decisions. Even if leaders do not adjust overall pricing levels, the current situation has created a better chance than ever before to conduct tactical pricing optimization measures with less risk of negative customer reactions.

I'll concentrate on B2B transactional, i.e. tactical pricing, because that's where we see the biggest leverage in the present market. Pricing is regulated at the most basic level by the cost of production and the degree of competition.