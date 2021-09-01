Brazil’s economy shrank by 0.1 percent in the second quarter.

Brazil’s GDP contracted by 0.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021, the latest indicator that the Latin American giant’s economic recovery is losing momentum.

Analysts had predicted 0.2 percent growth, but the economy appeared to be harmed by high unemployment, rising prices, and a severe drought that has raised concerns about electricity supplies from critical hydropower projects.

The reverse from the first quarter’s surprise robust 1.2 percent growth is terrible news for President Jair Bolsonaro, who is fighting low popularity ahead of elections in October next year.

The agribusiness sector, which was heavily hit by the drought in the south and central west, had the largest output reduction in the April-June period, shrinking 2.8 percent, according to the national statistics institute, IBGE.

Industry shrank by 0.2 percent, while the service sector grew by 0.7 percent, according to the report.

After Brazil’s better-than-expected first quarter, analysts were optimistic about Latin America’s largest economy.

However, the outlook has recently deteriorated, with unemployment remaining persistently high at 14.1%, inflation rising to 8.99% – well above the central bank’s goal ceiling of 5.25 percent – and the worst drought in in a century fueling fears of electricity shortages.

Around two-thirds of Brazil’s electricity capacity comes from hydropower. Low water levels, on the other hand, indicate that the dams produce less energy.

As a result, the national power agency, ANEEL, has had to raise customer tariffs in order to reduce consumption.

However, economists warn that the sharp increase in power costs – which is expected to rise 6.78 percent on average in September – is simply encouraging additional price hikes.

Economic policymakers have no good options in this case.

“Across the board, we’re witnessing rising inflation, prompting the central bank to boost interest rates…. But it causes the economy to slow down,” said Paula Magalhaes, chief economist at A.C. Pastore & Associados, a consultancy firm.

The economy is also being weighed down by uncertainty over the impact of the coronavirus Delta strain on the country with the world’s second-highest Covid-19 death toll — 580,000.

Brazil’s GDP is expected to increase 5.22 percent this year, after contracting 4.1 percent in 2020 due to the epidemic, according to analysts polled by the central bank.

According to Etore Sanchez, chief economist at Ativa Investimentos, this year’s outlook is now likely to be lowered down again due to the disappointing second-quarter growth rate.

“The market was taken aback by this contraction,” he remarked.

"We aren't seeing much of a revival in the economy. It's on its way.