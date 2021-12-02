Brazil’s economy is in a downturn.

Brazil’s economy, Latin America’s largest, entered recession in the third quarter of 2021 as agricultural production fell, according to government data released Thursday.

GDP fell 0.1 percent for the second quarter in a row, according to the official statistics office IBGE.

In comparison to the previous three months, the second-quarter loss was revised to a bigger 0.4 percent from an early estimate of 0.1 percent.

Brazil’s GDP slowed in the second quarter, putting a halt to the rebound that began in late 2020 following the fall caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the IBGE, the economy gained 4% in the third quarter compared to the same period a year ago.

Agriculture output decreased by 8.0 percent, while industrial output remained unchanged and the services sector expanded by 1.1 percent.

An improvement in the health situation in a country heavily struck by the global epidemic helped Brazil’s services industry.

Despite the fact that the South American country’s immunization campaign got off to a rocky start, it has now managed to fully vaccinate 60 percent of its population against coronavirus, there are concerns that the emergence of the new Omicron variant — which has been confirmed in three cases in Brazil — could at least partially undo progress.

The dip in farming productivity in the third quarter was partly due to the conclusion of the soybean harvest, which occurs primarily in the first quarter, but there were also decreases in coffee (-22.4%), cotton (-17.5%), and maize (-16%) output compared to 2020.

According to Alex Agostini of consultancy firm Austin Rating, “the dip is related to the drought, the water problem, because there were crop losses and grain production declined.”

High inflation, rising interest rates, and high unemployment, on top of the agriculture loss, contributed to the slowdown, according to Fabio Astrauskas, an economist with the firm Siegen.

In October, annual inflation was higher than projected at 10.67 percent, and unemployment was 12.6 percent from July to September.

According to a Central Bank study, the latest market expectation for growth this year is 4.78 percent, down from a 5.3 percent forecast published in July.

Following a 4.1 percent decline in 2020, Brazil’s economy recovered quicker than projected, according to S&P Global Ratings, and should hit 4.8 percent in 2021.

However, the medium-term economic forecast was described as “poor.”

“The central bank’s recent monetary tightening, forthcoming national elections, and investor concerns about long-term fiscal policy will restrain consumption and investment in 2022, resulting in GDP growth of less than 1%,” it stated.

During that time, S&P forecasted yearly growth of 1.7 percent on average. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.