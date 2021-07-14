Brazil’s Bolsonaro is in the hospital and may require surgery, according to the government.

President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil is suffering from a “intestinal obstruction” that could necessitate “emergency surgery,” according to the administration, after the far-right leader was brought to hospital due to continuous hiccups.

The 66-year-old far-right leader had been openly complaining of hiccups since last week, following surgery on a tooth implant on July 3.

Bolsonaro was first brought to a military hospital in Brasilia, but will now be transferred to Sao Paulo for more examinations, according to the communication ministry.

It didn’t say when he’d be taken to the hospital or which one.

Earlier in the day, the president stated, “He is in high spirits and feels healthy.”

Antonio Macedo, who has operated on Bolsonaro numerous times since he was stabbed in the abdomen on the campaign trail in 2018, evaluated him in Brasilia.

If it is confirmed that he requires surgery, it will be his eighth since he was stabbed by a former member of the Socialist and Freedom Party (PSOL), a breakaway party from former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s Workers’ Party (PT), who is considering a bid against Bolsonaro next year.

“Yet another challenge,” Bolsonaro wrote on Twitter, “as a result of the assassination attempt carried out by a former member of PSOL, the PT’s left-wing affiliate, to prevent the victory of millions of Brazilians who wanted change in Brazil.”

“This is a heinous attack not only on me, but also on democracy.”

Last week, Bolsonaro told a local radio station, “This occurred to me before, maybe owing to the prescription I’m taking, I get hiccups 24 hours a day.”

Bolsonaro spoke about the problem to supporters outside his official residence in Brasilia on Tuesday night, looking fatigued.

“People, my voice is no longer audible. The hiccups will return if I start talking a much… they already have,” he explained.

Bolosonaro was also infected with Covid-19 last year, but his symptoms were minor and he did not require hospitalization.