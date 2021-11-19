Brazil’s Amazon deforestation has increased by 22% in a year, setting a 15-year high.

Authorities stated Thursday that deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest increased by over 22% from August 2020 to July 2021 compared to the same time the previous year, hitting the highest level in 15 years.

According to an estimate by Brazil’s national space research institution INPE, the 13,235 square kilometers (5,110 square miles) of forest loss in 2020-21 was the greatest swath since 14,286 km2 were cut in 2005-06.

It’s the third year in a row that yearly Amazon deforestation has increased under Jair Bolsonaro’s president, which the opposition blames on his encouragement of farming and mining.

The figures are “a problem,” according to Environment Minister Joaquim Leite, who promises to be “more strong against environmental crimes.”

He also stated that the statistics “does not accurately reflect the situation in recent months.”

However, INPE announced this week that October was the worst month on record for deforestation, with an area cleared that was more than half the size of Rio de Janeiro.

The government claims that it has increased troop deployment on the ground to prevent unlawful deforestation.

Brazil was one of the signatories to an international vow to eliminate deforestation by 2030 issued at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow.

Bolsonaro went even further, promising to end illicit deforestation in the massive South American country by 2028, two years ahead of schedule. Brazil is home to 60% of the Amazon.