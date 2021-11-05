Brazil’s 5G tender raises $8.4 billion dollars.

Communications Minister Fabio Faria said Friday that Brazil raised $8.4 billion in investments and license fees in an international tender to build and run one of the world’s largest 5G communications networks.

The final figure of 46.8 billion reais ($8.4 billion) fell short of the government’s expectation of $9 billion.

It was hailed as a success by Faria.

He told a news conference after the two-day auction, which drew 15 bidders, that the result “surpassed all expectations.”

Telecom Italia’s local affiliate, Tim; Telefonica’s Brazilian branch; and Claro, owned by Mexican telecoms mogul Carlos Slim’s America Movil, were among the winning bidders.

Six newcomers to the Brazilian market also won bids and will now operate as mobile service providers, increasing competition and benefiting consumers.

Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, wants to use so-called fifth-generation mobile technology to boost the development of its industrial and agro sectors, as well as offer super-fast internet to its 213 million people’s cellphones.

The tender was for a 20-year license to build and operate certain “blocks” of the frequency spectrum.

Brazil has proposed the creation of a separate network dedicated to official communications.

Bidding for the latter excluded any Huawei equipment, which has been accused of espionage by the US, putting Brazil in a position and forcing it to navigate the volatile tech confrontation between Beijing and Washington.

Brazil’s two major trading partners are also the world’s two most powerful nations, and the country has under criticism from both sides over the ground rules for its 5G network.

As a result, the tender was postponed from early 2021, as planned.

President Jair Bolsonaro launched the bidding in Brasilia on Thursday with a symbolic bang of the auctioneer’s hammer, describing the tender as “historic.”

Brazil expects that 5G technology would open up new economic frontiers for the country, ranging from connected tractors and crop-monitoring drones for the burgeoning agricultural industry to self-driving automobiles and telemedicine to fill infrastructure gaps in the large South American country.

“Aside from speedier download times for movies and videos, consumers won’t notice much of a difference. However, from the perspective of industry, this will usher in a whole new reality for factories, agribusiness, the productive sector, and so on “Conexis Brasil Digital, a consortium representing five of the bidding organizations, said Marcos Ferrari.

The minister, Faria, stated that the deployment of 5G would have a “significant impact” on Brazil’s economic growth over the next decade.

Companies that are successful. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.