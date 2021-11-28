Brazil sets fire to boats as part of a crackdown on illegal Amazon gold miners.

According to the government and Greenpeace, Brazilian officials set fire to more than 60 river-dredging boats in a crackdown on wildcat miners driven to a major Amazon tributary by tales of a gold bonanza.

Anderson Torres, the Justice Minister, said 69 vessels were destroyed on Saturday, and he posted photographs and video of them on fire on the Madeira River’s banks.

Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing president of Brazil, tweeted, “Minister, congrats on the operation.”

Following claims that gold had been unearthed, at least 300 dredging boats lined up side by side on the island of Madeira last week.

As word of the gold rush spread, authorities planned an operation to put an end to the flurry of illegal mining.

According to Greenpeace Brazil, which also uploaded photographs of dredging boats on fire, many boats had dispersed to other places nearby by Saturday.

Greenpeace said, “This operation demonstrates that Brazil has the potential to combat illicit activities and secure the protection of our rivers, rainforests, and indigenous peoples.” “All that is required is political will.” While illegal gold mining is widespread in the Amazon, Greenpeace claimed last week that this precious metals rush, around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from Manaus, drew special attention.

The group requested that authorities act more quickly to end what it described as an environmental crime.

Images from the river, according to Greenpeace, showed the “garimpeiros,” as wildcat miners are known in Brazil, dominating the region and operating “without fear.”

According to a report released last July by the Federal University of Minas Gerais and the Brazilian Public Prosecutor’s Office, just 34% of the 174 tons of gold mined in Brazil between 2019 and 2020 had a documented legal origin.

Environmentalists have charged Bolsonaro’s administration with pushing anti-environmental measures and eroding environmental regulations.

Deforestation in the Amazon has increased dramatically since Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, owing primarily to illegal mining and cattle ranching.