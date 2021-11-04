Brazil launches a $5 billion investment tender for 5G.

On Thursday, Brazil launched an international tender to develop one of the world’s largest 5G broadband networks, seeking $9 billion in funding for Latin America’s largest economy.

The vast South American country wants to use so-called fifth-generation mobile technology to speed up the development of its industrial and agro sectors, as well as offer super-fast internet to its 213 million people’s cellphones.

The tender is for the right to create and run four “blocks” of frequency spectrum for the next 20 years, as well as a separate government communications network.

Bidding for the latter will exclude Huawei, the Chinese telecoms giant that has been accused of espionage by the US, putting Brazil in a bind and forcing it to navigate the volatile tech standoff between the world’s two most powerful nations, which are also its two greatest trading partners.

There are fifteen firms that have registered to bid, the largest of which already have operations in Brazil, including Telecom Italia’s local subsidiary Tim, Telefonica’s Brazilian business, and Claro, which is owned by Mexico’s Carlos Slim’s America Movil.

“It is one of the world’s largest 5G tenders. The potential is immense “Christian Perrone of the Technology and Society Institute in Rio de Janeiro, an industry expert, said AFP.

The government of President Jair Bolsonaro is requesting a total investment of 50 billion reais ($9 billion): It will spend 40 billion reais to develop the 5G network, which will be one of Latin America’s first, and ten billion reais for frequency rights.

5G requires four to ten times the number of antennae as 4G.

The winning companies must bring out service in Brasilia and the 26 state capitals by August 2022, according to the bidding criteria. Between 2025 and 2028, service will be available in other cities with populations of over 30,000 people.