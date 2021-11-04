Brazil launches a $5 billion investment tender for 5G.

On Thursday, Brazil launched an international tender to develop one of the world’s largest 5G broadband networks, seeking $9 billion in funding for Latin America’s largest economy.

President Jair Bolsonaro began the tender in Brasilia with a symbolic bang of the auctioneer’s hammer, kicking off bidding by 15 companies that might go until Friday, according to officials.

The vast South American country wants to use so-called fifth-generation mobile technology to speed up the development of its industrial and agro sectors, as well as offer super-fast internet to its 213 million people’s cellphones.

The tender is for the right to create and run four “blocks” of frequency spectrum for the next 20 years, as well as a separate government communications network.

Bidding for the latter will exclude all equipment made by Huawei, the Chinese telecoms firm that has been accused of espionage by the US, putting Brazil in a bind and forcing it to negotiate the volatile tech conflict between China and the US.

Brazil’s two main trading partners are also the world’s two largest powers, and the country has been under pressure from both sides over the ground rules for its 5G network, prompting the tender to be postponed from an initial timeline of early 2021.

The largest bidders already have operations in Brazil, including Telecom Italia’s local affiliate, Tim; Telefonica’s Brazilian business; and Claro, which is owned by Mexican telecoms magnate Carlos Slim’s America Movil.

“This is one of the world’s largest 5G tenders.” “The potential is immense,” industry expert Christian Perrone of Rio de Janeiro’s Technology and Society Institute told AFP.

The government is asking 50 billion reais ($9 billion) in total investments: 40 billion reais to develop the 5G network, which will be one of Latin America’s first, and 10 billion reais to pocket for frequency rights and use to improve connection for public schools.

5G requires four to ten times the number of antennae as 4G. The winning companies must bring out service in Brasilia and the 26 state capitals by August 2022, according to the bidding criteria.

Between 2025 and 2028, service will be available in other cities with populations of over 30,000 people.

Brazil is hoping that 5G technology would open up new economic frontiers for the country, from internet-connected tractors and crop-monitoring drones for the burgeoning agricultural industry to self-driving automobiles and telemedicine to bridge the enormous country’s infrastructure gaps.

“Aside from that, consumers won’t notice much of a difference.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.