Brazil bids a tearful farewell to country star Mendonca.

Thousands of people flocked to the birthplace of late Brazilian country music sensation Marilia Mendonca on Saturday to pay their respects to the adored singer, who died in a plane crash at the age of 26.

Mendonca, a Latin Grammy-winning singer of Brazilian “sertanejo” music, died in a tiny plane crash in the southern state of Minas Gerais with four other persons on Friday.

Her remains was flown to her hometown of Goiania on Saturday, when throngs of bereaved fans lined up to walk past her white-draped coffin at a big public wake.

Mendonca, known for her soaring voice and somber compositions, managed to break into a country music market dominated by men and macho for a long time. She was a pioneer in the emerging sub-genre of “feminejo,” or sertanejo music performed by women.

Her large fan base, however, encompassed both men and women. Outside the stadium where the wake was conducted, several mourners struggled to find the right words to express their grief.

“It’s a powerful emotion that we don’t know how to convey. It is excruciatingly painful for all Brazilians “Matheus Alves, 22, told AFP that he is 22 years old.

“It was a huge setback. “It’s such a blow that I don’t even have the words to describe it,” said Gustavo Lacerda, a 16-year-old student, before bursting into one of Mendonca’s songs, “Eu Sei de Cor.” ” (I Know it By Heart).

Fans began forming lines outside the 15,000-seat venue early in the morning, as enormous floral bouquets arrived in a continuous stream.

According to Goias state governor Ronaldo Caiado, 100,000 people are anticipated to attend.

The actress and a coworker’s uncle, who was also killed in the collision, were set to be laid to rest in a small private ceremony at a local cemetery later that day.

Mendonca’s producer and the plane’s two pilots died in the crash, which wrecked their twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A on the rocks near a gorgeous waterfall outside of Caratinga, where the artist was set to perform.

Authorities claimed the plane collided with an electrical tower just miles (kilometers) from the Caratinga airport, but it was unclear whether this caused the crash or if the plane was already on its way down when it happened.

Officials from the Air Force were on the scene Saturday to investigate.

Mendonca, nicknamed as the "Queen of Suffering," sang ballads about heartbreak and spurned lovers, as well as songs about women's empowerment and the desire to "overcome" — the title of her album.