Branson Is Heading For Space 17 Years After Creating Virgin Galactic

He’d always wanted to do it, so he started his own company in 2004 to make it happen.

Richard Branson, the billionaire, will launch a Virgin Galactic vessel destined for the edge of space from a base in New Mexico on Sunday.

The Briton wants to not only kickstart the budding space tourism business, but also beat Jeff Bezos to the punch by becoming the first person to cross the final frontier aboard a ship built by their own company.

Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, declared on Twitter that he would be present to watch the event.

He wrote to Branson, “Will see you there to wish you the best.”

After his own business, Blue Origin, had sent a viral tweet drawing an unfavorable comparison between its space offerings and Virgin Galactic’s, Bezos stepped in with a message of support.

In the 2000s, a number of visitors traveled to the International Space Station using Russian rockets.

Branson’s formal task is to assess the private astronaut experience in order to improve future clients’ journeys.

The launch is scheduled for just after 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (1300 GMT), with Virgin Galactic providing a livestream on their website.

A large carrier plane, piloted by two pilots, will take off from a horizontal runway and achieve altitude for roughly an hour.

The spaceship VSS Unity – a SpaceShipTwo-class suborbital rocket-powered spaceplane – hangs below this plane, with two more pilots and four passengers: Branson and three Virgin workers.

VSS Unity, which is about the size of a private jet, will be dropped after reaching to 50,000 feet (15 kilometers) and then ignite its rocket-powered engine to soar at Mach 3 beyond the 50 miles (80 kilometers) of height deemed the frontier of space by US agencies.

Passengers can unbuckle and enjoy a few minutes of weightlessness while observing the curve of the Earth through the ship’s 17 windows once the rocket engine is turned off.

The ship re-enters the dense section of the atmosphere and glides back to the runway after reaching a height of roughly 55 miles.

Branson, the founder of the Virgin Group, which today has interests ranging from commercial aviation to fitness facilities, is known for his thirst for adventure, having set world records in hot air ballooning and sailing.

The arrogant 70-year-old stated a few days before his flight, “As a child, I dreamed to go to space.”

