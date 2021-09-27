Brady is outgunned in the NFL, as Stafford and the Rams defeat the Buccaneers.

In a heavyweight NFL clash on Sunday, Matthew Stafford tossed four touchdown passes as the Los Angeles Rams defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-24.

Los Angeles made it three wins in a row with a strong offense and suffocating defense, while the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers suffered their first loss of the season.

Stafford, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Detroit Lions earlier this year, threw for 343 yards, 27 completions, and no interceptions as the Rams clinched their Super Bowl berth with a comfortable victory.

Brady, on the other hand, passed for 432 yards and one touchdown. During a wild outing against a tough Rams defense led by Aaron Donald, the 44-year-old raced for one touchdown but was sacked three times.

Stafford connected with Tyler Higbee and Cooper Kupp for touchdowns in the second quarter, either side of a two-yard touchdown by Tampa Bay wide out Chris Godwin to put the Rams up 14-7 at halftime.

DeSean Jackson’s touchdown put the Rams up 21-7 before Brady trimmed the gap with a close-range rushing touchdown. The Rams led 31-14 after Kupp’s second score and a 48-yard Matt Gay field goal.

After both teams traded field goals, Giovani Bernard’s consolation touchdown finished out the scoring for Tampa Bay.

Elsewhere Justin Tucker kicked the longest field goal in NFL history to lift the Baltimore Ravens to a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Tucker’s 66-yard field goal with three seconds left at Ford Field in Detroit rebounded off the crossbar and over to give the Ravens a dramatic victory.

The long-range effort beat Matt Prater’s successful 64-yard attempt in 2013, which was the previous farthest field goal in NFL history.

“I thought it had a chance when it went off his foot,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He is the greatest kicker in the history of the NFL.”

Tucker’s game-winning field goal was his fourth of the day; he had previously kicked field goals from 36, 50, and 32 yards.

Green Bay also secured a game-winning field goal with three seconds left in the game, when kicker Mason Crosby converted a 51-yard the goal to propel the Packers to a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

During a last-minute drive, quarterback Aaron Rodgers hit two long passes to Davante Adams, setting the stage for Crosby’s heroics.

Justin Herbert of Kansas City threw for four touchdowns in a thrilling shootout with Patrick Mahomes of the Los Angeles Rams.