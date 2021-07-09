Boycott of Heineken Beer by Anti-Vaxxers Says “Goodbye” to the Dutch Brewer’s Beer

Heineken is the latest corporation to be chastised for an ad campaign that honors people who have received the COVID vaccine.

Heineken’s campaign, which was shared on social media, features a group of seniors having fun in a pub, club, and on the beach, with the phrase “The night belongs to the vaccinated.” It’s time for me to join them.”

Cheers to those who have been immunized. Now is the time to join them. pic.twitter.com/uKeYOWKuEH #FreshBeginnings

The ad “celebrates a group of vaccinated elders who are able to safely get back out to enjoy pubs and clubs and mingle again – something we’re all looking forward to,” a Heineken official said in a statement to Fortune.

However, anti-vaxxers on Twitter reacted angrily, calling for a boycott of the beer because of its promotion of the COVID vaccine.

Some anti-vaxxers protested Heineken’s support for the COVID vaccination by dumping their beer down the drain while saying, “Good riddance and cheers to #FreshBeginnings without @Heineken,” the same hashtag that the business used in its ad campaign’s Twitter post.

The last of the @Heinekens in my fridge is gone. Heineken refreshing sections of my house plumbing that other beers can’t reach was time well spent.

#FreshBeginnings sans @Heineken pic.twitter.com/MU0bEvR5D7 pic.twitter.com/MU0bEvR5D7 pic.twitter.com/MU0bEvR5D7 pic.twitter.com/MU0bEvR5D7 pic.t

On Twitter, those who called for a boycott stated, “I’ll never, ever buy your beer again.”

Simply put, @Heineken should be boycotted. I’m never going to buy your beer again. I’m sure there’s more than one of us…. https://t.co/rJW36jNFx5

“Bye bye Heineken, I won’t be drinking it ever again,” said another.

So depressing Bye-bye, Heineken; I will never drink it again. #boycottHeineken https://t.co/pOlN7gGVEz

Another anti-vaxxer described the commercial as “deranged, nasty, and disturbing vaccination advertising.”

#Heineken’s deranged, repulsive, and terrifying vaccine propaganda.

The moment has come for all of us to gather together, break bread, and enjoy a drink…

Only Heineken isn’t one of them.

#HeinekenBoycott pic.twitter.com/m5MbHHnglu

However, not all of the tweets were nasty. The Heineken ad was dubbed “amazing” by one user.

Brilliant the finest commercial of the year! It’s much better with all these anti-vaxers wailing about it. You need to get a grip if you’re attempting to #BoycottHeineken for this https://t.co/6kjlG6z7TL

“Well done Heineken – we adore it,” commented another vaccine advocate.

“Oh dear, what have they done?” we wondered as we saw #BoycottHeineken trending.

