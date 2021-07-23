Boycott of Ben & Jerry’s in Israel: Florida and Texas Take Action Against Ice Cream Maker, Parent Unilever

The controversy surrounding ice cream producer Ben & Jerry’s decision to stop selling its products in areas that it believes should not be governed by Israel has prompted threats of legal action in Texas and Florida.

“We feel it is contradictory with our beliefs for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be marketed in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” the Ben & Jerry’s board declared in a statement earlier this week.

For decades, a local distributor has marketed the Unilever-owned company’s ice cream goods in Israel.

According to the Associated Press, the company’s move has enraged new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has promised to “act vigorously” against Ben & Jerry’s.

Texas and Florida, two of the 32 states that have passed legislation prohibiting firms from participating in boycotts against Israel, are now threatening to withdraw from the ice cream company and Unilever.

“Ben & Jerry’s decision to boycott sections of Israel is reprehensible and an insult to America’s closest Middle East ally,” a representative for Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott told CNBC. “Unilever, the parent firm of Ben & Jerry’s, must reverse this rash decision.”

According to CNBC, State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, who oversees assets for Texas’ public pension funds, has already instructed his office to take action. He told CNBC, “I’ve instructed my staff to evaluate if any specific action performed by Ben & Jerry’s or Unilever would prompt a listing under Chapter 808 of the Texas Government Code.”

“I am requesting that the State Board of Administration (SBA) immediately place Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever on the Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wrote to the State Board of Administration (SBA). In the missive, he also stated that if the SBA places the business on the list and the boycott continues, the state will “refrain from acquiring any and all Unilever assets in accordance with the law.”

The company’s choice “may result in your firm being placed on Florida’s Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel List pursuant to Florida Statutes,” according to Florida state CFO Jimmy Patronis, who oversees public pension funds. The state would also be barred from investing in Ben & Jerry’s or its parent firm, Unilever, according to the letter.

If the company is included to the anti-boycott list, it will be unable to enter or renew contracts with them. Brief News from Washington Newsday.