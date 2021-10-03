Bottlenecks And Shortages: Global Recovery Is Dogged By Supply Chain Issues.

Supply chain problems around the world are threatening to gnaw at a global recovery as countries try to re-emerge from pandemic-induced recessions. Power outages in China, chaos in Britain’s petrol stations, factory closures in Germany – supply chain problems around the world are threatening to gnaw at a global recovery as countries try to re-emerge from pandemic-induced recessions.

This week, there were several examples of supply chain concerns plaguing global economic activity: China ran out of coal for its power plants; the UK had inadequate lorry drivers to get gasoline to the fuel pumps; and gas prices are skyrocketing across Europe as demand outstrips supply.

“The risk is that, even when economies reopen, growth slows because we can’t provide what people want,” said Niclas Poitiers, a researcher at the Bruegel institute in Brussels.

China’s manufacturing activity decreased in September for the first time since the beginning of the year, indicating the difficulties.

Manufacturing activity in France has dropped to its lowest level since the beginning of 2021. In Japan, industrial output fell for the second month in a row in August.

Companies are having trouble obtaining the raw materials and components they require to keep their production lines functioning.

The auto industry, for example, is experiencing a significant shortage of semiconductors, which are the electronic chips that enable its models to function, both traditionally and electrically.

Last month, Toyota cut its output expectations, and Stellantis warned it would have to cease production at its Opel subsidiary’s German facility until the beginning of next year.

According to Alix Partners, the industry is expected to lose $210 billion in sales this year, which is twice as much as was predicted at the start of the year.

The textile industry has also been exposed – in September, Swedish retailer H&M complained of “disruption and delays in product supplies.”

Due to a shortage of transportation employees and excessive raw material prices, IKEA declared that it will be unable to supply some of its most popular products.

According to Freightos Baltic, freight costs between China and the US west coast have increased more than fivefold in the last year as a result of post-pandemic recovery pressures.

“The global container business is so interconnected that it is difficult for it to respond to such large supply shocks quickly enough,” said Jacob Kirkegaard of the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) in Washington.

