Bosnian miners fear the Green Revolution because they are trapped underground.

For years, life in Breza, Bosnia and Herzegovina, centred around its coal mine, but the worldwide move away from fossil fuels and toward renewables threatens the once-proud industry of communist Yugoslavia.

Armel Jekalovic and other miners, who were formerly praised as local heroes who brought in consistent wages, now fear that their generation will be the last to work in Bosnia’s coalfields.

“We are concerned about the scenario around the energy transition,” says Jekalovic, 36, who handles operations at the mine northwest of Sarajevo.

“The number of personnel and production are both steadily falling. People are seeking an alternative because they do not feel protected.” At the recent COP26 meeting in Glasgow, countries agreed to “phase down” the usage of coal, one of the world’s most polluting fuels.

Experts predict that none of Bosnia’s 11 existing coal mines will be operational in the coming decades as environmental pressure mounts and the government strives to clean up as it pursues EU membership.

According to Jekalovic, the Breza mine employs 1,100 people, sustaining more than 70% of the 14,000 people who live in this part of central Bosnia.

However, the threat of green regulations isn’t the only issue confronting the industry’s employees.

Because their companies have failed to contribute to their pensions for years, miners often find it difficult to move on and retire.

Unpaid contributions alone account for half of the industry’s 500 million euro debt, prompting protests that haven’t helped the situation.

Jekalovic, whose father and grandfather were both miners, recalls, “The miner was once admired, he was an icon.”

A statue of Alija Sirotanovic, a working-class legend whose picture adorned Yugoslav banknotes in the 1980s, stands in front of the Breza mine, harkening back to a time when mining was the backbone of the Yugoslav economy.

When Yugoslavia’s strongman Josip Broz Tito asked him what he and his comrades needed, he replied, “even bigger shovels.”

According to analysts, the poor Balkan country’s projected 2.6 billion tons of mineable coal deposits might supply it with energy independence for more than a century.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, on the other hand, has vowed to shift to renewable energy sources by 2050 in order to join the European Union.

Increasing the government’s green credentials is viewed as one of several steps the government will need to take to become a viable contender for EU membership, according to observers.

Bosnia and Herzegovina has made a number of commitments to reduce its dependency on fossil fuels, including.