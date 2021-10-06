Boris Johnson, the Brexit hero, is under fire.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has defied political gravity for a long time, but he is optimistic that his trademark optimism will see him through the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak, Brexit, and global supply issues.

A cost-of-living issue is being fueled by labor shortages and rising energy prices.

But, speaking in person for only the second time since becoming Prime Minister in 2019, he is expected to adopt a positive tone when he addresses his ruling Conservatives’ annual conference on Wednesday.

After mortality counts from Covid-19 in Britain skyrocketed to among the highest in Europe, and Johnson himself nearly perished in the pandemic, the previous 18 months had already been difficult.

Johnson, 57, was elected prime minister in July 2019, and six months later won a landslide general election on a promise to “Get Brexit Done” – and reap the advantages.

However, despite agreeing to a trade deal with Brussels, exiting the bloc — halting free movement of people and goods – has been anything but orderly, and the pandemic has just added to the chaos.

Staff shortages in numerous industries, notably haulage, have been created by a dearth of foreign workers, who have been kept out by new post-Brexit immigration laws or Covid-19 travel restrictions.

This has wreaked havoc on supply lines, leaving grocery shelves bare, and raising concerns about a less-than-jolly Christmas with turkeys and toys in limited supply.

Meanwhile, with energy prices rising, Johnson has come under fire for breaching an election promise by hiking taxes on employees beginning in April to help close budget shortages in health and social care.

However, the prime minister, who looks up to strong Conservative predecessors like Winston Churchill and Margaret Thatcher, has remained certain that he is putting Britain on a prosperous path.

With those in his party becoming increasingly concerned about what the next winter may bring, Johnson is banking on his natural optimism and promises of future “sunlit uplands” to continue to resonate with people.

In the year 1964, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was born in New York. His sister claimed that he aspired to be “global ruler” as a child.

He spent most of his infancy in Brussels, where his father Stanley worked for the European Commission, and then went to Eton School in England before going to Oxford University to study Greek and Latin.

Journalist Tom Bower chronicles the serial womanizing that ended Johnson’s two marriages and his casual relationship with the truth in his biography “Boris Johnson: The Gambler,” published in October.

Johnson is thought to be the father of at least six children, including a young boy from his most recent marriage. Brief News from Washington Newsday.