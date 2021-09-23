Boppy Lounger Recall 2021: Eight infant deaths prompt 3.3 million baby pillows to be recalled.

The Boppy Company has recalled over 3.3 million of its Boppy Newborn Loungers due to a suffocation hazard and is offering a refund for the product following the deaths of eight infants.

Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers, and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers are all affected by the recall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall because newborns can “suffocate if they roll, move, or are put on the lounger in a posture that obstructs breathing,” according to the notification. It further stated that infants can slide off the lounger onto a surface that may block their breathing, such as a pillow or bed.

The recall affects around 3.3 million loungers in the United States and 35,000 in Canada. The loungers were available in a wide range of colors and styles. They are approximately 23 inches long, 22 inches wide, and 7 inches tall.

From January 2004 until September 2021, the Boppy loungers were offered nationwide and online at places such as Pottery Barn Kids, Target, Walmart, and Amazon. The newborn pillows ranged in price from $30 to $44.

Consumers should cease using the recalled loungers immediately and contact The Boppy Company for a refund at 1-800-416-1355, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, or go to www.boppy.com and click on “Recall & Safety Alert” for additional information.

The Boppy Company Newborn Lounger has been linked to eight infant deaths after the babies were placed on their back, side, or stomach in the lounger and subsequently discovered on their side or stomach. From December 2015 to June 2020, the infants perished.

In a statement, Acting Chairman Robert S. Adler of the Consumer Product Safety Commission said, “These types of situations are tragic.”

“Because of the risk of asphyxia, loungers and pillow-like devices are not suitable for newborn sleep. Because we know that newborns sleep a lot – even in devices that aren’t designed for sleep – and because suffocation can happen so quickly, these Boppy lounger products are simply too dangerous to keep on the market.”

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reminds parents that infants should sleep on their backs in a crib, bassinet, or play yard on a solid, flat surface without blankets, pillows, padded crib bumpers, or other objects added to their resting environment.