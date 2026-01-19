Bond Trading Soars to KES 2.7 Trillion as Investors Flee to Government Securities

Bond trading at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has reached an all-time high of KES 2.7 trillion, marking a sharp shift in investor behavior amid rising market volatility. The surge signals a growing preference for the stability of government securities, drawing attention to potential challenges for the broader economy.

While equity markets remain relatively stagnant, government bonds have emerged as the dominant investment choice, fueled by interest rates offering returns as high as 16%. This shift, primarily driven by banks and pension funds, has left the equities market struggling to attract attention, as risk-averse investors flock to low-risk government paper. One market analyst aptly put it: “Why gamble with Safaricom when the government pays you 16% guaranteed?”

Concerns Over Credit Availability for SMEs

Despite the bond market boom, economists are sounding alarms about a possible “crowding out” effect. As banks channel their funds into government securities, the private sector, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), faces an uphill battle in securing credit. With the government offering lucrative returns, banks are increasingly reluctant to lend to the private sector, raising concerns about stunted business growth.

This situation presents a double-edged sword: while bond traders are celebrating windfall profits, the real economy could suffer from a shortage of available credit for businesses that drive job creation and innovation. If this trend continues, the government’s borrowing could increasingly come at the expense of economic expansion, particularly in sectors that rely on private financing.

The record bond turnover underscores the growing risk of market distortion, where government debt increasingly takes precedence over private sector investment. The outcome could limit economic growth prospects and hinder Kenya’s ability to diversify its business landscape in the coming years.