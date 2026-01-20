Bomas Convention Centre Reaches Key Milestone Ahead of 2026 Deadline

The Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC) in Nairobi has officially reached the 40% completion mark, with less than five months remaining until its scheduled grand opening in May 2026. The Ksh 35 billion project, a flagship initiative of President Ruto’s administration, is set to become the focal point for Kenya’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism and is slated to host the prestigious France-Africa Summit.

As construction progresses at a rapid pace, over 3,000 workers have been enlisted for the project, many of whom are young Kenyans benefiting from employment opportunities in a tough economic climate. With the site a bustling hive of activity, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have been deployed to oversee the operations and ensure the ambitious timeline is met. The eyes of the nation are firmly fixed on this high-profile project, which faces intense scrutiny from critics.

A Job Factory and Economic Engine

Project spokesperson Jimmy Okidiang emphasized that the BICC is not just a building but an engine of economic opportunity. “This is a job factory,” he remarked, highlighting the significance of the project in providing thousands of young people with employment. Among those benefiting is Brenda Chepkemoi, a 20-year-old mason, who expressed her pride in contributing to the construction. “I learned to lay stones here. Now I feed my parents,” she said.

Setting a Global Standard

Once completed, the Bomas International Convention Centre will boast world-class facilities designed to rival global hubs like Dubai’s World Trade Centre and Singapore Expo. The centre’s key features include a 5,000-seat main hall, a 3,500-seat auditorium, and luxury hotel accommodations aimed at attracting international events and visitors. Furthermore, the facility will be fully solar-powered, aligning with Kenya’s growing commitment to sustainability and green technologies.

Despite the progress, the race against time is intensifying. With a hard deadline looming, the government is working tirelessly to ensure that the BICC is ready for its May 2026 debut. If successful, the BICC could solidify Nairobi’s position as Africa’s diplomatic and business capital, bringing significant long-term benefits to Kenya’s tourism and economy. However, any delays or setbacks would jeopardize this vision, making the project’s timely completion critical.