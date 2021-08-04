Bolt vs. Uber: European Ride-Hailing App Receives $712 Million in New Investment

Bolt, a European ride-sharing business, revealed on Monday that it had raised $713 million in new capital. The move is likely to help the Estonia-based startup compete as a “super app” against Uber and others in the booming online food delivery industry.

The money comes as the startup’s popularity in Europe grows rapidly. Markus Villig, the CEO of Bolt, launched the company at the age of 19 in 2013. Bolt, formerly known as Taxify, is now valued at over $4.75 billion with this new round of funding, as it expands into new markets like as food delivery and ride-sharing, as well as electric scooter and cycle rentals.

“We experienced the largest crisis the company had ever encountered a year ago,” Villig told CNBC on Monday. “We lost over 80% of our business as all of the cities went into lockdown, and ride-hailing remained the mainstay.”

He stated, “What has transpired in the previous 18 months is that we are now a totally different firm.”

“Since then, ride hailing has totally returned. Delivery has grown from a modest small firm to become one of Europe’s fastest-growing food delivery companies.”

Because of the wide range of possibilities, it competes directly with Uber, which provides many of the same services.

Uber made a significant investment in supermarket delivery in 2019, acquiring grocery delivery company Cornershop. Uber has also partnered with Albertsons, a 1,200-store grocery chain, to serve its customers.

Bolt provides services at a lower cost, making it more appealing to customers. It’s also enticing drivers by providing incentives.

Bolt has also found ways to set itself apart from Uber and other ride-hailing services. Bolt, for example, has 150,000 electric scooters operating in over 100 cities.

For quite some time, Villig has had his sights set on reducing Uber’s market share.

In 2019, Villig told the New York Times that Uber “will not become more dominant,” since “there isn’t any geography in the globe where they will have a monopoly.”

