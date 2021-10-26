Bolsonaro’s video linking Covid Shots to AIDS has been removed from Facebook.

A video in which Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro warned of a possible relationship between Covid-19 vaccinations and AIDS has been removed from Facebook.

In his weekly live talk on Facebook last Thursday, the far-right leader had another run-in with the social network he uses to rally his audience after citing supposed “official reports” from the British government, which have since been disproved.

“People who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 are acquiring Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome considerably faster than expected,” he asserted, citing the reports.

“I encourage you read the paper,” he said, without mentioning the source of the information.

“I’m not reading it here because I don’t want to lose my Facebook live video,” she says.

Bolsonaro posts have already been taken from Facebook, which pulled down the comments late Sunday or early Monday.

It was previously discovered that he circulated false information or incited individuals to break social distancing regulations. However, this is the first time it has pulled down one of his weekly live addresses, which is an important part of his messaging.

In response to an AFP fact-checking team, the British government denied any such “reports.”

According to the Brazilian Society of Infectious Disease Specialists, there is no indication of a link between Covid-19 vaccinations and AIDS.

A request for response from Bolsonaro’s office was not immediately returned.

The president has stated that he will not be immunized against Covid-19 and has previously joked that the vaccine could “transform you into an alligator.”