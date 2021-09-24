Bolsonaro’s son tests positive for Covid after returning from the United Nations.

President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, a legislator, confirmed on Friday that he had infected the coronavirus, making him the third member of Brazil’s delegation to the United Nations General Assembly in New York to test positive for the virus.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, 37, wrote on Twitter that he was feeling good and that he had “started to treat myself,” but he didn’t say what he was using.

In his fight against the coronavirus vaccine passport, which was recently adopted in some Brazilian cities, he used his infection as evidence.

“We know that the vaccinations were developed more quickly than is typical. I acquired Covid after receiving the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Does this imply that the vaccine is ineffective? No. But, in my opinion, this is still another case against the health passport,” he stated.

After attending the convention, Brazil’s health minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19 and was quarantined in a hotel in New York.

A diplomat who arrived in New York a day before Jair Bolsonaro received the third positive test.

Despite declining to acquire the vaccine, President Bolsonaro, who has survived Covid-19, appeared without a mask on many occasions during his UN visit.

He sparked outrage on social media after a photo surfaced of him eating a slice of pizza from a New York street vendor with other members of the Brazilian mission with minimal precautions.

For having had contact with Queiroga, the president has been self-isolating at his official house since his return, and is scheduled to take a PCR test this weekend.

Bolsonaro, who has been chastised for his handling of the pandemic, which has claimed almost 600,000 lives in Brazil, gave a speech at the UN General Assembly in which he made many incorrect or inaccurate comments, some of which were related to the virus, according to AFP’s Factcheck team.

While advocating untested medications like hydroxychloroquine, the president has dismissed the illness as a “small flu,” battled lockdowns, questioned face masks, and rejected different offers of immunizations for his people.