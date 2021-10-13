Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, has decided not to be vaccinated.

Jair Bolsonaro, the Brazilian president, has stated that he would not be vaccinated against Covid-19, despite previously stating that he would be the “last Brazilian” to do so.

Despite contracting the coronavirus himself, the far-right leader has sparked outrage for his management of the epidemic and for first downplaying the virus’s significance.

“I’ve decided against vaccination. Why would I be vaccinated if I already have the highest level of immunization? I’m looking at new studies.” In an interview with Jovem Pan radio late Tuesday night, the 66-year-old remarked.

“It’d be like betting ten reais on the lottery and winning two. It’s incomprehensible.” Bolsonaro, a coronavirus skeptic, previously stated that the Pfizer vaccine could cause individuals to turn into crocodiles owing to side effects.

Bolsonaro has claimed that since catching Covid-19 in July 2020, tests have indicated he has a big amount of antibodies to resist the virus and hence does not need to be vaccinated, which specialists deny.

Bolsonaro is also opposed to health passes, which are issued to persons who have been vaccinated and are required by certain large Brazilian towns to gain entry to specific public venues.

“For me, liberty takes precedence over everything else. It is a citizen’s right not to be vaccinated, and that is the end of the matter “Bolsonaro said this to Jovem Pan.

Almost 100 million people in Brazil’s 213 million-strong population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with another 50 million having received a single dose.

Last Monday, the country eclipsed 600,000 deaths due to Covid-19, making it the world’s second-worst mortality toll after the United States.

Bolsonaro’s unwillingness to be vaccinated has drawn international condemnation, particularly when he came to New York for the United Nations General Assembly in September.

While there, he was photographed eating pizza on the street, which the Brazilian press blamed to his inability to enter eateries owing to his lack of vaccination.