Bolsonaro Supporters Are Being ‘Detoxified’ by a Brazilian impersonator.

Andre Marinho raises his head, furrows his brow, and searches the back of his throat for the voice of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.

He then goes through some of Trump’s more incendiary remarks, including homophobic insults and threats to “destroy the Supreme Court!”

With his cartoons about the venomous far-right president, Brazilian impressionist Marinho has gone viral on the internet.

According to AFP, Marinho’s “subversive” comedy tries to “highlight Bolsonaro’s inconsistencies, idiosyncrasies, and weird” comments.

But he is trying to “detoxify, disenchant, or ‘delobotomize’ at least one Bolsonaro follower,” as well as amuse his fans.

While it’s not unusual for a comic to criticize a political figure, this 27-year-old Rio de Janeiro native was formerly a Bolsonaro devotee.

Before Bolsonaro’s 2018 election, his businessman father Paulo Marinho was a member of Bolsonaro’s inner circle on the campaign trail.

That provided “special access” for the younger Marinho to polish his act, and even Bolsonaro loved his earlier sketches.

Initially, Marinho envisioned Bolsonaro as someone who might shake up Brazil’s dull, old political scene by forming “an unprecedented combination of liberals and conservatives that promised to reinstate order and growth.”

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, “He was more of the same, and he broke every promise he made.

“I now regret supporting him,” Marinho admits.

And Marinho isn’t the only one. Due to his widely panned handling of Brazil’s economic and Covid-19 crises, Bolsonaro’s popularity has plummeted to just 22%.

Marinho’s interest in comedy began when he attempted to imitate Bolsonaro’s political foe, the left-wing former president Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva, as a child.

Marinho began posting sketches on YouTube during the 2018 presidential campaign, and he already has 268,000 subscribers.

Jovem Pan, a pro-government radio station, later picked him up.

After Bolsonaro was stabbed in the abdomen while campaigning in 2018, Marinho’s first viral success was a fictitious dialogue between then-US President Donald Trump and Bolsonaro.

Marinho demonstrated in that video that he could speak flawless English and emulate Trump as well as Bolsonaro.

Marinho has gained access to high society thanks to his sketches, despite the fact that his father was already well connected.

Another video of Marinho imitating Bolsonaro at a dinner party with political and business people went viral last month.

Bolsonaro’s divisive manner “provides me with endless material day after day,” Marinho remarked.

Bolsonaro's divisive manner "provides me with endless material day after day," Marinho remarked.

Because of the multiple probes initiated against him, the president's threats to destroy the Supreme Court are spreading.