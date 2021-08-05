Bolsonaro is being investigated by the Brazilian High Court for allegations of “vote fraud.”

A Supreme Court justice ruled on Wednesday that President Jair Bolsonaro should be probed for unfounded assertions that Brazil’s voting system is rigged, adding the far-right leader to his government’s ongoing investigation into the spread of false news.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the ruling after Bolsonaro intensified his long-running attacks on Brazil’s electronic voting system, arguing – without evidence – that it is rife with fraud and that there will be no elections next year as planned unless it is altered.

After putting the president under investigation for his campaign against Brazil’s voting system, the Superior Electoral Court asked the Supreme Court to announce the verdict.

Bolsonaro should be investigated for slander and instigating criminal crimes for his undocumented accusations of huge vote fraud, according to the Supreme Court.

The president will be investigated by the electoral court for abuse of power, improper use of official communication channels, corruption, fraud, and other possible offenses.

Bolsonaro has long been an opponent of electronic voting, which was first used in Brazil in 1996.

In the run-up to the October 2022 elections, he has ramped up his attacks, demanding on “printable and auditable” paper ballots as a backup to the electronic system.

In the presidential election, opinion polls show the 66-year-old leader trailing leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro’s popularity has been slipping, and he is under criticism from a variety of quarters, including a Senate probe into his government’s widely panned handling of Covid-19.

There are concerns that if Bolsonaro loses, he may try to exploit fraud allegations to sabotage the election next year, following in the footsteps of former US President Donald Trump, with whom he is frequently linked.

On Tuesday, Bolsonaro slammed the electoral court’s inquiry.

He retorted, “I refuse to be intimidated.”

Outside the presidential palace, he told supporters, “I’m going to continue practicing my right to freedom of expression, to criticize, to listen to, and above all, to answer to the will of the people.”

“In the event of a foreign or domestic assault, I promised to give my life for the country. Brazil is being attacked from within.”

Brazilian voters use electronic voting machines at polling sites to cast their ballots.

Bolsonaro has argued for a physical printout of each vote cast for years, claiming that the lack of a paper trail makes cheating easier.

Bolsonaro has argued for a physical printout of each vote cast for years, claiming that the lack of a paper trail makes cheating easier.

With a Facebook live talk last Thursday, he added fuel to the fire surrounding his assertions, spending the greater part of two hours insisting on the years 2014 and 2018.