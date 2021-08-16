Boeing’s chaos continues.

After 20 months, the FAA lifted the grounding order for Boeing’s (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX in November. As a result, the aerospace company was able to resume delivery of its best-selling model before the end of the year.

Long-suffering Shareholders in Boeing believed that this milestone would signal the end of an unhappy but isolated incident. Unfortunately, more issues emerged across the organization in 2021, significantly weakening management’s reputation. Investors should definitely stay away from Boeing until the business improves its execution.

While deliveries of the 737 MAX have resumed, Boeing’s wide-body aircraft family have become new weak points in its product lineup. The 747 jumbo jet’s production will finish next year. The production of Boeing’s next-largest model, the 777, has been reduced to just two every month. The majority of these are freighters, as passenger demand has nearly vanished.

The next-generation 777X was meant to rekindle interest in large passenger aircraft. The first delivery was supposed to happen in 2020, but it was pushed out to late 2023 earlier this year. It’s possible that even hitting that target will be unattainable. Because Boeing has not fully resolved concerns discovered during early flight tests last December, the FAA has recently slowed the certification process. Boeing has only eight confirmed customers for the 777X, over eight years after the program was formally launched.

Meanwhile, the 787 Dreamliner has had a string of manufacturing mishaps. Over the last year, Boeing has repeatedly discovered new production issues, prompting it to postpone deliveries. In the first quarter, it delivered only two 787s, and despite getting back on schedule in April, it had to halt deliveries again in May. As it seeks to get a handle on its quality-control issues, the industrial behemoth has cut 787 production.

The venerable 767, ironically, has had the most consistent performer among Boeing’s wide-body planes in 2021. New pollution regulations, on the other hand, are expected to require Boeing to stop producing commercial variants of the 767 by 2028.

Unfortunately, Boeing’s commercial jet division isn’t the only component of the firm that’s having issues with execution. Boeing had to abandon an uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station earlier this month when 13 valves in the propulsion system failed to open on order.

Due to software issues, the Starliner’s initial test flight last year went poorly, prompting a retake this year (at the company’s expense). After attempting to fix the problem for more than a week, Brief News from Washington Newsday.