Boeing’s 777X Rile Emirates has experienced costly delays.

Delays in the certification of Boeing’s 777X long-haul aircraft are costing billions of dollars and enraging main client Emirates, but the American company is betting on the model as air traffic picks up.

The world’s largest passenger jet flew for the first flight outside of the United States this week at a major air show in the United Arab Emirates, while still in the testing phase.

The blue and white twin-engine aircraft took to the skies at the Dubai Airshow, demonstrating quick turns and swift ascents for the first time since Covid-19 clipped its wings last year.

It’s no surprise that the plane’s first international flight was to Dubai, where Emirates, the world’s largest airline, has placed an order for 115 of the planes.

Two-thirds of the 320 orders placed since the aircraft’s introduction in 2013 have come from the Gulf area, with orders from Qatar Airways and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad carrier.

However, Boeing revealed in July that it had discovered more issues near the plane’s nose and was trying to resolve them.

The business is losing $6.5 billion due to a delay in the first deliveries of its new wide-body 777X airliner.

“Boeing has pushed certification out to July 2023, and we had a contracted delivery position for June 2020,” Emirates president Tim Clark said at the five-day event.

“It’s anyone’s guess whether they’ll be able to accomplish that.”

Emirates has spent millions of dollars upgrading aging airplanes in order to keep them in service longer.

“We need all of our planes to rebuild our network, and we cannot allow manufacturers to slow us down,” Clark added.

This week, Boeing sought to reassure its largest customer about the plane’s progress toward commercial certification.

Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said last week before the air show, “We’re sitting at roughly 600 flight tests or 1,700 hours, and its performance is coming out quite well.”

Two crashes of Boeing’s narrow-body 737 MAX aircraft, which killed 346 people and forced the fleet to be grounded for 20 months, showed design and certification faults.

It was re-certified by the US Federal Aviation Administration last year and returned to the skies last year.

“The accidents led us to rethink on development programs and what we do,” said Mike Fleming, Boeing’s vice president of commercial services, during this week’s air show.

“We’re taking what we learned on the MAX and applying it to future development programs.”

The 777X is a foldable version of the 777X.