Boeing will detach the Starliner from the rocket, causing a months-long delay.

Boeing stated on Friday that it will have to send its troublesome CST-100 Starliner capsule back a factory for repairs, postponing an unmanned test mission to the International Space Station (ISS) by several months.

The spacecraft was scheduled to launch on an Atlas V rocket produced by United Launch Alliance from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on August 3, however the launch was postponed due to issues with four propulsion system valves.

Boeing said the capsule would have to be removed from the Atlas V rocket and transported to a factory at the Kennedy Space Center for “deeper-level valve troubleshooting.”

According to John Vollmer, vice president and program manager of Boeing’s Commercial Crew Program, it is “too early to say” whether the Starliner will be launched this year.

Vollmer added, “We’ll have to find a slot that will accommodate us.” “We’d like to get started as soon as possible.”

NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager, Steve Stich, said the Lucy asteroid mission will launch in mid-October, and a SpaceX crewed trip to the International Space Station will launch at the end of the month.

“It’s a little early to predict on where the flight will land,” Stich added. “We have to send the vehicle back to the factory as soon as possible.”

According to Boeing’s Vollmer, the corporation “will fly this test when we’re ready and it’s safe to do so.”

Following the retirement of the Space Shuttle program in 2011, Boeing was contracted by NASA to build the Starliner to transport humans to low Earth orbit.

NASA awarded multibillion-dollar contracts to Boeing and SpaceX to provide taxi services to the International Space Station, ending the United States’ reliance on Russian rockets for the mission.

SpaceX’s program has advanced more quickly, with three crewed missions completed to date.

Boeing’s development is behind schedule, and the company’s failed Starliner launch represents a setback. Before carrying astronauts, Boeing must execute a successful uncrewed trip.

The Starliner capsule’s engines malfunctioned during its initial unmanned test flight in December 2019. It was unable to reach the ISS due to a lack of fuel and was forced to return to Earth early.